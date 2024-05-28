Man allegedly killed by son in Bargarh of Odisha, details here

Bargarh: In a shocking incident, a man has allegedly been murdered by his son in Bargarh district of Odisha said reports on Tuesday. It has been reported that the man was killed while sleeping on the terrace.

It has been alleged that the man was smothered to death while he was sleeping, said reliable reports. The incident has been reported from Sahanratikra village in Bheden block of Bargarh district in Odisha. The deceased has bee identified as Mangania. The son who allegedly committed the murder has been identified as Gopal.

The local police has reached the spot and has detained Gopal and is questioning him. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter of man killed by son in Bargarh.

Earlier today in a shocking incident, a former sarpanch was found dead in front of his house in Angul district of Odisha said reports on Tuesday.

The gruesome murder has been reported from Jerenga Tahasil of Jarapada in Angul district. The deceased has been identified as Bibhuti Garnayak. He was backed by BJD when he was a sarpanch, said reports.

It is further worth mentioning that while the former sarpanch was sleeping on the terrace, a few miscreants murdered him in a gruesome manner and threw away his body. His body has been recovered from the front of his house.

Deep wounds and cuts have been seen all over his head, face and body, said reports. The locals spotted the body and immediately informed the police.

The Jarapada police reached the spotted and recovered the body and sent it for postmortem.