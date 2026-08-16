Man allegedly attempts to set wife on fire by pouring petrol on her for protesting his extra-marital affair

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Bhubaneswar: A shocking incident has come to the fore in Capital Police station area of Bhubaneswar in which a man allegedly attempted to set his wife on fire by pouring petrol on her for protesting his extra-marital affair with another woman.

One Dipina Patra, who originally belongs to Sarabara village in Bari Tehsil in Jajapur but currently lives at Pichu Padia Basti of Bhubaneswar, is working as a Supervisor at Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

He had a long pending dispute with his wife Prabhati Prusty, who works as a teacher, as she was protesting Dipina’s alleged extra-marital affair with another woman.

Angry over the dispute with Prabhati, Dipina had decided to eliminate her. As per his plan, he was allegedly pouring petrol on Prabhati with the aim to set her ablaze while she was sleeping in the house along with her nine-year-old daughter late last night.

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Fortunately, their daughter got up all of sudden and raised an alarm after noticing her father’s effort to set her mother on fire. Soon, Prabhati woke up and informed the police about the incident.

A team of cops from the Capital Police station reached Dipina’s house and arrested him. Later, he was forwarded to the court after completion of all the legal process.

Meanwhile, the incident has shocked and surprised everyone in the locality.