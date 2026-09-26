Malkangiri: Major Landslide Cuts off 10 Villages, Roads Washed Away, Watch

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Malkangiri: A major landslide in Odisha’s Malkangiri district has disrupted road connectivity to at least 10 villages following continuous rainfall in the region.

Although the intensity of the rain has subsided, several roads have been washed away, leaving a number of villages cut off from the rest of the district.

As per reports, Manabkunda under Telerai Panchayat and areas under Kurmanur Panchayat are among the worst affected. Around 50 to 60 metres of the road connecting Manabkunda to Sail has been washed away.

Similarly, nearly 100 metres of the road leading towards Kurmanur has been damaged near Machhaghati. Another stretch of around 50 metres on the road connecting Rajalkonda and Elkanur has also been washed away.

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A landslide was reported at Machhaghati under Kalimela block, snapping road connectivity to around 10 villages.

Following the incident, an ODRAF team reached the affected area and launched rescue and relief operations. Efforts are underway to restore connectivity to the cut-off villages.

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