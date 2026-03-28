WATCH: Jilted lover climbs mobile tower, tries to commit suicide, rescued

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Kalimela: A high drama unfolded at the Singarajkonda village under the jurisdiction of Padia police station in Odisha’s Malkangiri district on Saturday after a youth climbed a mobile tower and threatened to commit suicide by jumping from it, creating a tense situation at the place.

According to reports, the youth scaled the tower and remained at the top, and refused to come down. His actions triggered panic among the locals regarding his safety immediate concerns about his safety so they informed the authorities to prevent any untoward incident.

The youth reportedly attempted this stunt after his lover refused to marry him. The young man was reportedly in love with a married woman who had kids. So, she refused to marry him, leading this high-voltage drama, which continued for nearly three hours.

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On being informed, the fire service personnel rushed to the location and initiated efforts to bring the situation under control. Following a three hour long persuasion and sustained efforts, the fire service personnel managed to rescue him safely after he eventually agreed and climbed down from the tower.

A crowd gathered near the tower to witness this drama.

Watch the video:

