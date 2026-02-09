Malkangiri: Ganja worth Rs 1 crore seized, 54 bags seized, watch

Advertisement

Kalimela: Ganja worth Rs 1 crore has been seized in Malkangiri district of Odisha on Monday. The illegal consignment of cannabis was seized from the forest in Kalimela area.

As per reports, 54 bags were seized from the forest by Kalimela police during a raid in the forest in Bhejangiwada area. After receiving information from a reliable source, the raid was conducted and 12 quintals of ganja were seized.

The estimated value of the seized ganja is about Rs 1 crore. However, no one involved in the transaction has been arrested. Kalimela police are investigating to find out who is involved in this.

