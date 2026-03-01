Malkangiri: Four chickens served to 200 students; ‘Chicken Curry’ turns out to be watery gravy

Malkangiri: Allegations of poor-quality mid-day meals have surfaced from MV-16 Government School under Tanda Palli Panchayat in Malkangiri sadar subdivision of Odisha, triggering outrage among parents and locals.

As per reports, nearly 200 students were served chicken curry prepared from just four chickens. Shockingly, students alleged that instead of proper chicken curry, they were given mostly watery gravy in the name of the meal.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the inadequate quantity of food prepared for the large number of students. The incident has raised serious questions about the implementation and monitoring of the mid-day meal scheme in the school.

Following the controversy, the District Education Officer, Chittaranjan Panigrahi, has been directed to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter.

Further investigation is underway.