Malkangiri: Bus driver saves 25 lives despite suffering fatal heart attack, watch

Koraput: In a remarkable display of presence of mind and dedication, a bus driver from the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) saved the lives of 25 passengers when he suffered a heart attack while driving. The incident took place in Malkangiri district of Odisha today.

The deceased driver has been identified as P Saikrishna from Malkangiri.

As per information, the driver, who was driving the bus that was travelling from Vijayanagaram of AP to Malkangiri of Odisha, managed to steer the vehicle to the roadside near Kunduli in Malkangiri district before collapsing due to severe chest pain.

Later, he was rushed to the hospital but, the driver succumbed to the attack.

Watch the video here: