Male Health Worker nabbed by Odisha vigilance

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Khurda: Bibhuti Bhusan Sahoo, a Male Health Worker (MHW) of Haladia CHC, Khordha has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance for demanding and taking undue advantage (bribe) of Rs 1,000.

Vigilance sleuths nabbed him while he was taking the bribe from a complainant for facilitating issuance of death certificates of his deceased parents.

The complaint had submitted the application to the Khurda Sub-Collector, who had passed orders directing the Registrar, Birth & Deathcum-Medical Officer, Haladia CHC to issue the death certificates.

However, Bibhuti Bhusan Sahoo, demanded bribe Rs 1,000 and refused to take up the matter unless the demanded bribe Rs 1,000 was paid to him. Finding no other means, the poor complainant approached the vigilance authorities narrating his harassment by the accused Sahoo.

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Based on the above complaint, a trap was laid on 21.05.2026, wherein the accused Bibhuti Bhusan Sahoo was nabbed by the team of Odisha Vigilance. The entire bribe money was recovered and seized from the possession of Sahoo in presence of witnesses. Right hand wash of Sahoo gave positive chemical reaction, confirming taking and handling of bribe money by him.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches have been launched on the residential house of Sahoo at BDA colony, Khordha and his office room.

The accused Male Health Worker has been arrested and is being forwarded to the Court.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS Case No.8 dated 20.05.2026 U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation.