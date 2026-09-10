Malaria Scare in Malkangiri’s Bonda Ghati, State-Level Health Team Takes Stock of Situation

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Malkangiri: Malaria scare has gripped the Bonda Ghati area of Malkangiri district in Odisha. Malaria fever is spreading from village to village. As the number of cases rises, a state-level team of the Health Department has reached Bonda Ghati to assess the situation.

As per the information received, the team focused on what steps are being taken by the health department to prevent malaria in the remote and inaccessible areas. It also reviewed the current status of malaria transmission.

The team met patients and enquired whether proper treatment for malaria is being provided. The team met two malaria patients identified in Dantipada village of Bonda Ghati.

While 27 malaria patients were detected in August, they are being treated by the health department. Compared to last year, the malaria situation in Malkangiri district is relatively better this year, said ADPHO Malkangiri Dr. Soubhagya Ranjan Ransingh.

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The state team has emphasized on giving more importance to regular blood testing, medicine distribution, mosquito net distribution and awareness programs to control malaria in remote areas.

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