Major tragedy averted! Car suddenly catches fire in Bolangir; couple escapes unhurt

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Kantabanji: A couple narrowly escaped from imminent danger after their car suddenly caught fire while travelling near Sundhimunda village under Sindekela police limits in Bolangir district.

The vehicle was completely gutted in the blaze. Fortunately, Both the driver and his wife quickly exited the car on time and scaped unhurt from the fire.

The incident took place on the Bhawanipatna-Khariar State Highway near Sundhimunda School while it’s travelling from Bhawanipatna towards Khariar.

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As thick smoke and flames engulfed the car, panic spread throughout the area. Nearby locals, who witnessed the incident, rushed to the scene to offer help and immediately alerted the fire services. The burning car was left stranded on the highway, causing a brief disruption to traffic on the busy stretch.

Fire personnel arrived at the scene shortly after being notified. After a considerable effort, they managed to bring the fire under control. Unfortunately, by the time the flames were extinguished, the car had been completely destroyed in the blaze.

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