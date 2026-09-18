Major success for Odisha at ‘Semicon India 2026,’ State secures investment proposals worth Rs 23,600 Crore; 6100 new jobs to be created

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New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Odisha is establishing itself as a leading state on the nation’s semiconductor map. Attending the ‘Semicon India 2026’ conference in New Delhi, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi made a significant announcement regarding the future of the state’s semiconductor and electronics sectors and new investments.

The Chief Minister announced that an ‘Odisha Silicon Valley’ would be developed on an 870-acre site at Naraj in Kataka. He stated that this initiative would pave the way for the creation of a world-class semiconductor hub in the region. It is worth noting that this project has been undertaken to consolidate semiconductor, electronics, and IT ventures in the state and transform the area into a world-class semiconductor hub. The geographical location of Naraj is highly favorable for industry; it offers seamless connectivity to the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack urban corridor and ensures easy access to the necessary water supply due to its proximity to the Mahanadi River. Furthermore, its connectivity to the Paradip and Dhamra ports positions it to become a key hub for logistics and supply chains.

During this conference, the state government received investment proposals worth approximately ₹23,600 crore, which are expected to generate around 6,100 new employment opportunities. This marks a significant step towards establishing a complete semiconductor value chain in Odisha under the ‘Semicon 2.0’ initiative.

Additionally, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with ‘QuadQuantum’ for the manufacturing of Silicon Carbide substrate wafers.

During the ongoing conference in New Delhi, the Chief Minister held crucial meetings with international delegations from Japan, Sweden, and Taiwan. Furthermore, representatives from major global companies—such as Lam Research, Applied Materials, SiC-Sem, 3D Glass Solutions, and Cyient—met with the Chief Minister for discussions.

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Speaking on this occasion, Majhi said, “Odisha’s semiconductor journey has moved beyond the conceptual stage and is now progressing rapidly towards project implementation. We have succeeded in attracting investments across key segments of the semiconductor value chain and, most importantly, in executing major projects. Our discussions with industry leaders at ‘Semicon India 2026’ are focused on further accelerating this momentum and bringing the next phase of semiconductor investments to Odisha. We aim to build an ecosystem where global and Indian technology companies can engage in manufacturing, innovation, and development.”

The “Sand to Silicon” exhibition, showcased at the Odisha Pavilion, compellingly presents this new journey of the state. By linking the state’s identity with its growing aspirations in the silicon and advanced technology sectors, the exhibition gives a unique Odia expression to the state’s semiconductor journey. It is also intrinsically aligned with the broader vision of Odisha’s transition from a “Mine Economy” to a “Mind Economy” (knowledge economy). Beyond the projects currently underway, Odisha is consistently taking steps to build the comprehensive ecosystem required to emerge as a leading semiconductor hub. The State Government has played a proactive role in aligning its semiconductor policy with the India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 (ISM 2.0). Through the latest third amendment to its semiconductor policy, the scope of support for establishing semiconductor industries has been further expanded.

Under this amendment, Odisha is providing an additional 25% financial incentive to ISM-approved projects in the sectors of semiconductor equipment manufacturing, semiconductor-grade gases, raw materials, and supply chain operations. Under the current policy framework, support is being provided for workforce upskilling, internships, international patents, and Research and Development (R&D).

Speaking on the matter, Electronics and IT Minister Dr. Mukesh Mahaling stated that the approach is not merely to view a single sector in isolation, but to create a comprehensive ecosystem centered around semiconductor investments. While Odisha has emerged as a leading state in aligning its policy framework with ISM 2.0, it is also extending extensive support to sectors such as equipment, materials, gases, and the supply chain. Alongside this, we are investing in building specialized talent and creating a conducive environment for companies to establish and expand their operations in the state.

With ‘Semicon India 2026’, Odisha is establishing itself as a leading semiconductor hub, marking a new chapter in the journey towards building a “Prosperous Odisha for a Developed India.”