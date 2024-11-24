Major road accident as container rams into tollgate in Balasore, 2 dead

Balasore: In a major road accident, at least two people are dead as a container reduced to ashes after the driver lost balance and rammed into the Lakshman nath tollgate on National Highway 60 in Jaleswar of Balasore district late on Saturday night.

The tollgate attendant had a close shave whereas the security barricade and the computers were destroyed due to the accident. The container was carrying tea from West Bengal and was headed towards Tamil Nadu. It is suspected that the helper was also killed in the major road accident.

According to information, as there was fog the visibility was reduced. Some others said that the driver was drowsing so he rammed into the tollgate as a result causing the major accident. Fire brigade was engaged in extinguishing the fire and in rescue operation. Police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. More information awaited.