Major OAS reshuffle, check complete list here

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Tuesday effected a major reshuffle among the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officers and gave new posting to 11 officers.

As per a notification issued by the General Administration & Public Grievance (GA&PG) Department, the state government transferred Babita Mohanty, the Special Secretary of Forest, Environment & Climate Change Department and posted her as the Special Secretary of G.A. & P.G Department.

Here’s the full list of the 11 OAS officers who have been transferred and given new appointment:

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Babita Mohanty, OAS (SS), Special Secretary to Government, Forest, Environment & Climate Change Department is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to Government, G.A. & P.G Department. Anuj Kumar Das Pattanaik, OAS (SS), Director, 1.& PR, Odisha, Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to Government, Planning & Convergence Department. Himansu Sekhar Behera, OAS (SS), Additional Secretary to Lokayukta, Odisha, Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to Government, Home Department. Kalpataru Behera, OAS (SS), Additional Commissioner, Kataka Municipal Corporation (KMC), Kataka is transferred and posted as Director of Estates and Ex-Officio Special Secretary to Govt., GA&PG Department. Santoshi Sahoo, OAS (SS), Registrar, Odisha University of Health Sciences (OUHS), Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to Government, SD & TE Department. Manaswini Sahu, OAS (SAG), Ex-Registrar, Rama Devi Women’s University, Bhubaneswar, now joined in GA & PG Department is posted as Additional Secretary to Government, OLL & C Department. Prakash Chandra Mohanty, OAS (SAG), Additional Secretary to Government, Planning & Convergence Department is transferred and posted as Secretary, OUSSSC, Bhubaneswar. Debabrata Mallick, OAS (SAG), Additional Secretary to Government, G.A. & P.G Department with additional charge of Nodal Officer, Odisha Administrative Tribunal, Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to Government, C & T Department. Jayashree Senapati, OAS (S), Joint Secretary to Government, Water Resources Department is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, OUSSSC, Bhubaneswar. Paresh Kumar Nayak, OAS (S), Joint Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department is transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner, Kataka Municipal Corporation (KMC), Kataka, on foreign service terms and conditions. Swarupananda Sahu, OAS Gr.A (SB), OSD, Sports & YS Department is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, OUSSSC, Bhubaneswar.

The Controlling Authorities of the concerned Officers under orders of transfer are hereby directed to relieve the transferred Officers within 7 days of issue of this Notification failing which the concerned officers would be deemed to have been centrally relieved w.e.f. September 1, read the notification adding that the relieved officers are directed to join in their new assignment without availing any joining time/ leave.