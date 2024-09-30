Major IPS reshuffle in Odisha, see which woman officer was posted where

Bhubaneswar: There has been a major IPS reshuffle in Odisha on Sunday. Many women IPS officers were transferred and given new postings.

Let us see who replaced whom in the women IPS team in the Odisha major IPS reshuffle. 2016 batch IPS Sagarika Nath has been made the Khurda SP. Earlier, she had successfully worked as Bhubaneswar Traffic SP and Balasore SP.

\As Balasore SP, she contributed significantly during the Bahanga railway accident. Similarly, law enforcement in Balasore has been smooth during her tenure. She has contributed significantly to the investigation of cyber crime cases.

It is expected that Sagarika will face many challenges in a sensitive district like Khurda. The political scenario is generally always sensitive in Khurda. Along with this, there will be a big challenge to maintain the peace relating to the mining mafia, law enforcement and activities of local hooligans.

Further it is worth mentioning that 2017 batch IPS S. Swati Kumar has been transferred as Rayagada SP.

Similarly, 2018 batch IPS S. Sushree will take charge as SP of Nayagarh. She has previously served as Traffic DCP in Bhubaneswar and SP in Mayurbhanj.

Further, 2013 batch IPS Anupama James who was the Deogarh SP will take charge as Vigilance SP. Similarly 2013 batch IPS L Vidya who was Cuttack Rural SP will take charge as Vigilance SP.