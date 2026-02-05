Major IAS reshuffle in Odisha, check full details

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today effected a major reshuffle among the senior IAS officers and gave them new appointment, informed the General Administration and Public Grievance (GA&PG) Department.

As per the notification issued by the GA&PG Department, Deoranjan Kumar Singh, IAS/RR-1983), DC cum-ACS and Secretary to Government, Planning & Convergence Department is allowed to remain in additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Steel & Mines Department

Likewise, Bishnupada Sethi, IAS (RR-1995). Officer on Special Duty, General Administration & Public Grievance Department is appointed as Chairman of Odisha Forest Development Corporation. Besides, he is allowed to remain in additional charge of Chief Administrator KBK.

Check the details of the IAS reshuffle in Odisha:

Surendra Kumar, IAS/RR-1993), Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Steel & Mines Department with additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary to Government General Administration & Public Grievance Department and Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Parliamentary Affairs Department is appointed as Additional Chief Secretary to Government, General Administration & Public Grievance Department

He is allowed to remain in additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary to Government Parliamentary Affairs Department

Chithra Arumugam, IAS(RR-1995), Additional Chief Secretary to Government Labour & ESI Department with additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Science & Technology Department is allowed to remain in additional charge of Director General, Training Coordination, Gopabandhu Academy of Administration, Bhubaneswar

Arabinda Kumar Padhee, IAS(RR-1996), Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Agriculture & Farmers Empowerment Department with additional charge of Chief Administrator, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, Puri is appointed as Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Revenue & Disaster Management Department

He is allowed to remain in additional charge of Chief Administrator, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, Puri.

The additional appointment of Deoranjan Kumar Singh, IAS as Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Revenue & Disaster Management Department shall stand terminated from the date Dr. Padhee. IAS takes over.

Usha Padhee, IAS(RR-1996), Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Housing & Urban Development Department is allowed to remain in additional charge of Chairperson Odisha Industrial infrastructure Development Corporation (DCO).

The additional appointment of Sanjeeb Kumar Mishra, IAS as Chairman. Odisha Industrial infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) shall stand terminated from the date Padhere, IAS takas over.

Suresh Kumar Vashishth, IAS/RR-1997), Principal Secretary to Government, Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Department is appointed as Principal Secretary to Government, Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department.

The additional appointment of R. Santhanagopalan, AS as Principal Secretary to Government, Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department shall stand terminated from the date Vashishth, IAS takes over.

Shubha Sarma, IAS(RR-1999), Principal Secretary to Government, Women & Child Development Department with additional charge of Principal Secretary to Government, Water Resources Department is appointed as Principal Secretary to Government, Water Resources Department.

NBS Rajput, IAS(RR-1999), Principal Secretary to Government, Public Enterprises Department with additional charge of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) is appointed as Principal Secretary to Government, Commerce & Transport Department.

He is allowed to remain in additional charge of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC).

The additional appointment of Usha Padhee, IAS as Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Commerce & Transport Department shall stand terminated from the date Rajput, IAS takes over.

Girish S.N., IAS(RR-2002), Commissioner-cum- Secretary to Government, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department is allowed to remain in additional charge of Chairman, Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) Limited.

The additional appointment of Surendra Kumar, IAS as Chairman, Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) Limited shall stand terminated from the date Girish S.N., IAS takes over.

Mrinalini Darswal, IAS(RR-2002), Special Resident Commissioner, Government of Odisha, New Delhi is appointed as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Women & Child Development Department.

The additional charge of Special Secretary to Government, Housing & Urban Development Department assigned to Rajesh Prabhakar Patil, IAS(RR-2005), Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Co-operation Department vide this Department Notification No. 3133/AIS.I dated 31.01.2024 is withdrawn.

He is allowed to continue in additional charge of Chairman, Odisha State Warehousing Corporation (OSWC), Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha and Managing Director, Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA).

Balwant Singh, IAS(RR-2007), Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Tourism Department is allowed to remain in additional charge of Managing Director, Odisha State Highway Authority.

Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav, IAS(RR-2007), Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Sports & Youth Services Department with additional charge of Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Northern Division), Sambalpur is appointed as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Department.

He is allowed to remain in additional charge of Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Sports & Youth Services Department.

Sudhansu Mohan Samal, IAS(RR-2010), Managing Director, Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) Limited is allowed to remain in additional charge of Revenue Divisional Commissioner, Central Division, Cuttack.

The additional appointment of Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar, IAS as Revenue Divisional Commissioner, Central Division, Cuttack shall stand terminated from the date Samal, IAS takes over.

Rashmita Panda, IAS(RR-2010), Director, Employment-cum-CEO, Odisha Skill Development Authority with additional charge of CEO, ORSAC and CEO, Startup Odisha is appointed as VC, Bhubaneswar Development Authority.

She is allowed to remain in additional charge of Managing Director, Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited and Special Secretary to Government, Housing & Urban Development Department.

The additional appointment of Chanchal Rana, IAS as VC, Bhubaneswar Development Authority and Managing Director, Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited shall stand terminated from the date Ms. Panda, IAS takes over.

Sadique Alam, IAS (RR-2010), Director of Fisheries, Odisha is appointed as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Public Enterprises Department.

He is allowed to remain in additional charge of Managing Director, Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT), Bhubaneswar.

The additional appointment of Sanjay Kumar Biswal, IAS as Managing Director, Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT), Bhubaneswar shall stand terminated from the date Md. Sadique Alam, IAS takes over.

Mansi Nimbhal, IAS(RR-2010), Managing Director, Odisha Lift Irrigation Corporation with additional charge of Special Secretary to Government, Water Resources Department is appointed as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Department of Mission Shakti.

The additional appointment of Girish S.N., IAS as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Department of Mission Shakti shall stand terminated from the date Ms. Nimbhal, IAS takes over.

Prem Chandra Chaudhary, IAS(RR-2010), Director, Textiles & Handlooms, Odisha, Bhubaneswar is appointed as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Department.

Anupam Saha, IAS(RR-2012), Additional Secretary to Chief Minister, Odisha is allowed to remain in additional charge of Managing Director, Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation (OBCC) Limited.

Sangram Keshari Mohapatra, IAS(SCS-2012), Revenue Divisional Commissioner (I/c), Southern Division, Berhampur is allowed to remain in additional charge of Revenue Divisional Commissioner (I/c), Northern Division, Sambalpur and Chairman (I/c), Western Odisha Development Council (WODC).

The additional appointment of Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav, IAS as Revenue Divisional Commissioner, Northern Division, Sambalpur shall stand terminated from the date Mohapatra, IAS takes over.