Major fire tragedy: Dean and Superintendent of SCB Medical transferred, details here

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today transferred the Dean and Superintendent of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in the wake of the major fire tragedy that claimed at least 13 patients’ lives recently.

As per the notification issued by the Health & Family Welfare Department of the state government, Prof. (Dr.) Lucy Das, the Dean & Principal, SCB Medical College, Cuttack is posted against the vacant post of Professor, CTVS, SCB MCH, Cuttack and she is allowed to work in the Department of O & G, SCB MCH, Cuttack.

Prof (Dr.) Prativa Panda, Dean & Principal, Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRMMCH), Baripada is appointed as Dean & Principal of SCB Medical College, Cuttack.

Likewise, Dr. Nirmal Chandra Mohapatra, Professor & HoD, Orthopaedics, SCB MCH, Cuttack is appointed as Dean & Principal of PRMMCH while Dr. Jyotish Chandra Choudhury, Professor & HoD, FMT, SCB MCH, Cuttack is appointed as Superintendent, SCB MCH, Cuttack.

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Similarly, Dr. Satyajit Ray. Professor, Orthopaedics, Government Medical College and Hospital, Sundargarh (GMCH) is transferred and posted as Professor, Orthopaedics, SCB MCH, Cuttack

Dr. Tapas Kumar Panigrahi, Associate Professor, Orthopaedics, Maharaja Krishna Chandra Gajapati Medical College and Hospital (MKCGMCH), Berhampur, on deputation to SCB MCH, Cuttack, is transferred and posted as Associate Professor, Orthopaedics, GMCH, Sundargarh.

It is to be noted here that 13 patients were killed after a major fire erupted at the Trauma Care Centre of the SCB Medical College and Hospital on March 16. The tragic incident was condemned by people of all walks of lives. Even the opposition parties –Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress- disrupted the business of the state assembly over the incident and demanded the resignation of Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling.