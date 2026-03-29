Major fire erupts in Brahmabarada market of Jajpur district, 7 shops gutted

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Jajpur: A major fire erupted near the Tarini chhak near the Brahmabarada market of the Jajpur district of Odisha late Saturday night. As many as seven shops were gutted in the fire, causing goods worth lakhs of rupees to burnt to ashes.

According to sources, the fire broke out due to an electrical short circuit at around 2 am.

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A snack shop, a shoe shop, a bicycle shop, a mattress and a lassi shop caught fire and were completely burnt to ashes.

On receiving information, the fire service Department personnel reached the spot and brought the fire under control. However by the time the fire was doused, goods worth lakhs of rupees of the 7 shops had burnt down.