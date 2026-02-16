Major fire breaks out near Jagannath temple in Puri

Advertisement

Puri: A major fire broke out near the famous Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri after an electric transformer caught fire at Shreedanda late Sunday night. At least two fire brigade units were deployed to douse the fire.

The blaze reportedly continued to burn for over an hour, filling the area with thick smoke and causing panic among locals.

According to sources, it is being suspected that the transformer caught fire due to a faulty circuit or some intoxicated youths took advantage of the darkness near the Shreedanda and threw lit cigarette or bidi at the transformer.

Though, the transformer was completely burnt to ashes in the blaze, the electric wires have remained untouched by the fire.

The locals spotted the fire and informed the fire brigade immediately. Two fire engines reached the spot and doused the fire till late night. The fire department has started an investigation into the incident to determine the real cause of the fire.