Major fire breaks out at Tarini market near Kalinga Studio Square in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A major fire broke out in the capital city of Odisha on Wednesday, causing widespread damage to several roadside shops. The incident occurred near Tarini Market at Kalinga Studio Square under the jurisdiction of Bharatpur Police Station.

According to reports, a devastating fire erupted in the market located near Kalinga Studio Square, quickly spreading from one shop to another. Within moments, several roadside shops in Tarini Market were engulfed in flames and were reduced to ashes.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Firefighters rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and worked to bring the blaze under control. However, due to the intensity of the fire, efforts to extinguish it proved to be difficult.

Most of the shops in the market were completely gutted in the fire. Goods worth lakhs of rupees were reportedly destroyed in the incident. Authorities are yet to ascertain the reason behind the fire.