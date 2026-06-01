Major fire breaks out at Press Chhaka Fish Godown in Cuttack, property over 30 lakhs gutted

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Cuttack: A major fire broke out out at the Fish Godown in Cuttack’s Press Chhaka area reducing property worth over Rs 30 lakhs to ashes.

While the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the mishap occurred following a short circuit.

The fire reportedly engulfed the nearby Bank of India too.

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Fire fighters from Bauxi Bazaar, Chauliaganj rushed to the spot to douse the inferno.

Fire Department’s latest Robotic Monitor was also roped in to douse the fire, which suspected to have broke out late last night.

Also read: Security Guard Burnt Alive After Fire Erupts Inside Chemical Factory In Balasore