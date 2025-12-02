Major fire breaks out at Chiplima Power House in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: A major fire broke out at Chiplima Powerhouse in Odisha’s Sambalpur district late hours on Monday, disrupting power services in the area. No injuries have been reported yet.

As per reports, the fire reportedly broke out in the Circuit 2 of the power house. Following which, cable from the main control has been completely burnt and even various instruments worth lakhs has turned into ashes.

Following the incident, surrounding areas and those receiving electricity from the unit faced prolonged power outage.

On being informed, the fire tenders pressed into service and doused the flames immediately.

The exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The Chiplima power house officials have reached the site and is investigating the extent of damage.