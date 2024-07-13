WATCH: Major fire at hospital in Cuttack, rescue operations underway

Cuttack: A major fire has been reported at a private hospital in Cuttack city of Odisha on Saturday, said reliable reports. According to reports, the private hospital is situated under the Purighat police station limits.

According to reports, the locals saw smoke emanating from a part of the building. They immediately informed the fire department. The fire department personnel immediately reached the spot and started efforts to douse the flames and rescue the patients.

The patients were rescued with the help of ladders. The visuals showed fire fighters carrying patients down the ladder. At the time of filing of the report, the rescue operations were still underway.



UPDATE:

In the private hospital fire incident. The SCB is prepared for patients undergoing treatment. SCB has identified areas for treatment of all the patients who were being treated at the hospital. The Patients in the ICU will stay in the SCB ICU. General patients will be admitted and treated in different wards. The information was obtained from the SCB Administrative Officer Abinash Raut.

UPDATE:

The fire was seen on the tried floor of the building. The patients are being shifted with the help of ambulance. The reason behind the fire is yet to ascertained.

WATCH A FOOTAGE OF THE FIRE RESCUE OPERATION: