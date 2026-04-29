Major disruption during Chandan Yatra, lord’s water ritual could not be held

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Puri: An unexpected situation unfolded during the sacred Chandan Yatra in Puri, as the much-awaited water ritual of the deities could not take place.

According to sources, the evening rituals were delayed, and although the deities were taken in procession (Chapa) around 9:15 PM, the traditional water sport (Jal Krida) of the Lord could not be conducted.

The disruption is reportedly linked to a dispute between two groups of servitors (sevayats), which escalated and affected the proceedings. Earlier in the day, strong winds had already prevented the daytime rituals from being conducted.

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Despite intervention by Puri District Collector Divyajyoti Parida and Shree Jagannath Temple Chief Administrator Dr. Arabinda Padhee, the situation could not be resolved in time, leading to the cancellation of the Lord’s water ritual.

The incident has raised concerns over management and coordination during one of the key religious festivals in Puri.