Major Cyber Mule Account Racket Busted in Bhubaneswar, Three Arrested, Watch

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Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Cyber Police have busted a major cyber mule account racket and arrested three persons, including a field agent of a private bank, for allegedly operating bank accounts to facilitate the transfer of money obtained through cyber fraud.

According to police, the accused had set up a fake company in the name of “PP Manpower Supply and Hospitality Services” under the pretext of providing manpower and hospitality services. The company was allegedly used to open and operate multiple mule bank accounts for routing money linked to cyber fraud.

The arrested persons have been identified as Jitendra Kumar Khuntia, a field agent of a private bank, Rajesh Kumar Jena, a painter, and Purushottam Behera, a taxi driver.

The alleged mastermind of the racket, Krushnachandra Behera, who is reportedly an employee of another bank, is currently absconding.

Police said Rajesh, who had studied up to Class VI, and Purushottam, who had studied up to Class IX, were allegedly lured with promises of substantial financial gains and made joint directors of the company.

Using the company’s name, around 25 mule current accounts were allegedly opened in various public and private sector banks. These accounts were then provided to cyber fraudsters operating from different parts of the country, including Delhi and Kolkata, to facilitate the movement of fraudulent funds.

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Preliminary investigation has revealed suspicious transactions amounting to approximately ₹30–35 lakh through these accounts.

Police have seized several items from the accused, including bank passbooks, a swipe machine, company seals, a printer and other important documents.

The Bhubaneswar Cyber Police are continuing their investigation to determine whether other bank employees were involved in the racket and to trace and arrest the absconding alleged mastermind, Krushnachandra Behera.

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