Major change in Odisha administration likely after formation BJP government

Bhubaneswar: After taking oath of the new Chief Minister Mohan Majhi and his cabinet in the state, there may be a major change in the state administration. Usually, when a new government comes, the Chief Secretary and DG are changed.

Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena’s tenure will last till June 30. Last December, his tenure was extended for six months. Now there is a discussion about whether the tenure of Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena will be extended once again or whether a new Chief Secretary will be appointed. Who will be the new chief secretary is being closely watched.

Similarly at the secretary level there can be a change of position. After getting the new ministerial department, the discussion is going on about who will be the secretary in which department. Who will be the chief secretary of Chief Minister Mohan Majhi? It is awaited which officers will be appointed in the Chief Minister’s office. Similarly, there is a possibility of a large-scale change in the district level at the district level as well.