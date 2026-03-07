Major accident in Bhubaneswar: Hyva truck hits bike, three killed

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Three people traveling on a bike were killed after being hit by a speeding Hyva truck near Anantapur Chhaka under Pahala police station limits in Bhubaneswar late last night.

The sand-laden Hyva truck bearing registration no. OD 33 D 5741 reportedly hit the bike with registration no. OD 02A G 1928 when three persons were traveling on it late last night.

The accident was so severe that all the tree unidentified persons were killed on the spot while the bike was completely damaged. The front portion of the heavy-vehicle also got damaged following the accident. However, under what circumstances the mishap occurred is yet to be known.

On being informed by the locals, a team of cops from Pahala police station rushed to the spot of accident and started an investigation into the matter. They seized the bodies and sent them to the Capital Hospital for postmortem.

Cops also tried to establish the identities of the deceased persons. When they contacted the owner of the two-wheeler, they were informed that he had sold the bike 15 days ago, which is why police is still clueless about the identities of the deceased persons.

Police also have seized both the vehicles involved in the accident. Further probe is underway.