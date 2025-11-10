Main accused arrested by Commissionerate police in AIIMS lab assistant murder

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate police have arrested the main accused who was involved in the murder of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar employee Sudhanshu Khuntia after 28 days in Bhubaneswar.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sadashiv Pradhan alias Siba near a hotel in Bhubaneswar. He was trying to escape from the state. A firearm has also reportedly been recovered from the accused.

Sudhanshu, a lab assistant at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, was on way to work on October 13 morning when he was shot dead allegedly over a prolonged land dispute in Sarakantara village, Khandagiri police.

Earlier, Khandagiri police arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in the crime.

The accused has been identified as Sukanta Pradhan (50) alias Bhalu, Suvendu Pradhan (25) alias Chhabi, Rakesh Khuntia alias Raka and Subrat Sahoo (30) alias Kanha, all from Khandagiri area. The weapon of offence, a countrymade gun, was also seized from them.