Mahua laden truck plunges 30 feet into gorge in Kandhamal, driver critical

Raikia: Driver sustained critical injuries when a Mahua laden truck plunged into 30-feet gorge at Karada Ghat under Raikia police limits of Kandhamal district.

As per reports, the mishap took place when the Mahua laden truck was on its way to Karada from Balangir. The driver of the truck lost control over its wheels and rolled down into 30-feet gorge.

In the mishap, the driver of the truck sustained critical injuries. He is the native of Shibalata area of Balangir district.

On being informed about the accident, the fire personnel reached the site and rescued the injured driver and sent him to Raikia Community Health Centre (CHC) for medical aid.