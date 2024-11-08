‘Mahashana’ of Maa Tara Tarini in Odisha’s Ganjam after theft of ornaments from temple

Ganjam: Goddess Maa Tara Tarini the ruling deity of Ganjam district, will undergo the ‘Mahasnana’ or the great bath ritual on Friday said reports. This ritual shall be observed because the thieves touched the goddess and this requires a purification ritual.

The mother goddess Tara Tarini will be bathed with 108 pots of water. First, the mothers and sisters of the Sevayat families will gather near the river Rushikulya. After worshiping and conducting various rituals in the river, they will fill 108 pots of water.

The sevayats will then climb 999 steps by carrying water in 108 pots and go to the temple. The goddess will then take the Mahasnana in the temple. Along with this, the goddess shall be worshiped and various rituals shall be carried out.

In a shocking incident on November 6, miscreants broke opened the Tara Tarini temple under Purushottampur police station limits in Ganjam district and stole gold jewellery, temple hundi and other valuables.

According to the information, the priests informed the police who started an investigation in the matter.

Locals have expressed their concern over the Tara Tarini temple being on the miscreants target list. “It is shameful and is a cause of concern for us as robbery has occurred in the temple many times. This affects the reputation of the holy shrine and we fear someday the idol will be stolen”, a local said.