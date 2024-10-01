Mahanga double murder case: Breather for Ex-MLA Pratap Jena from Orissa High Court

Bhubaneswar: Ex-law minister and ex-MLA Pratap Jena received a breather from the Orisaa High Court in the Mahanga double murder case. The Salepur JMFC Court judgment was dismissed by the High Court.

The family of the deceased filed a protest petition against Pratap in the case of double murder. The Salepur JMFC court had ordered a murder investigation against Pratap. Against which Pratap Jena filed a criminal review petition in the High Court.

After hearing which, the High Court dismissed the judgment given by the Salepur JMFC Court on September 25, 2023. On January 02, 2021, BJP leaders Kulamani Barala and Dibyasingh Barala were killed in Mahanga. A case was filed against 13 people. In which Pratap Jena was mentioned as accused number 13.

The Salepur court delivered a verdict in the Mahanga double murder case and as many as nine accused were sentenced to life imprisonment. According to reports, nine accused persons have been sentenced to life imprisonment in Mahanga double murder case by Court.

According to reports, the verdict of the ten accused persons was heard by the Salipur Additional District Judge in the much-talked about and publicized double murder case. However, out of them, Arvind Khatua was acquitted due to lack of evidence, while nine others were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Although this order was given from August, the police continued inaction for three months. The court expressed dicontent over this. The court ordered to submit the charge sheet by November 2023. Later in December 9, 2023 Ramakant Barala, the complainant of the double murder, died in a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.