Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal tenure extended till January 2027

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Bhubaneswar: In a significant development in the Mahanadi river water disputes, the Central Government has extended the tenure of the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal (MWDT ) by another year till 2027. This will provide more time to the MWDT to resolve the long-standing interstate river dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

As per an official notification issued by the Ministry of Jal Shakti (Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation), the MWDT tribunal’s term has now been extended till January 13, 2027 from the previous schedule tenure end date of April 14, 2026. On the request of the Odisha and Chhattisgarh government the Centre has decided to extend the tenure for nine more months.

The extension comes amid ongoing deliberations between Odisha and Chhattisgarh over the sharing and management of Mahanadi river waters. This extension is said to bring relief for Odisha. With the extension, the tribunal will continue its hearings and examination of technical data, evidence, and submissions from both states. This means the issue cannot be dismissed arbitarily for the time being.

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The tribunal was constituted in 2018. The tribunal was formed following a dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh over the sharing and management of Mahanadi river waters. Odisha alleged that the construction of barrages and water utilisation by Chhattisgarh affects the downstream flow in the state.

With the extension, the tribunal will continue its hearings and examination of technical data, evidence, and submissions from both states. The decision is expected to provide additional time for a comprehensive and fair resolution of the dispute, which has significant implications for irrigation, drinking water supply, and ecological balance in the region.

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