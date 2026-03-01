Mahanadi Water Dispute Tribunal team visits Puri Srimandir, AG Pitambar Acharya hopes dispute will be resolved soon

Advertisement

Puri: Chairperson and members of the Mahanadi Water Dispute Tribunal (MWDT), who are on a five-day tour to Odisha to conduct field inspection, visited the world famous Puri Srimandir and sought the blessings of Lord Jagannath and his siblings.

MWDT Chairperson Justice Bela M. Trivedi and its members visited Puri this morning and had darshan of the Lord. After reaching the Singhadwar of the 12th century shrine, the team was welcomed by the temple administration. Later, they had darshan of Chaturdha Murti—Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Sudarshan on Ratna Singhasana and sought the blessings of other deities.

Later, Advocate General Pitambar Acharya, held a press conference where he informed that the dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh over Mahanadi water will be resolved soon.

He mentioned that the Mahanadi Water Dispute Tribunal team will visit Chhattisgarh on March 7. The team will visit various places in Chhattisgarh from March 7 to March 11 and conduct field inspection.

Besides, the Chief Ministers of both the states- Mohan Charan Majhi and Vishnu Deo Sai- have discussed the solution to the Mahanadi water dispute, therefore, it is expected that the longstanding dispute will be resolved soon, the Advocate General hoped.

Acharya also ridiculed the opposition parties’ protests over the Mahanadi Water Dispute Tribunal team. The tribunal team’s visit to Odisha is the evidence that the state government gives priority to resolve the Mahanadi water dispute, therefore, the opposition should not oppose it.

Meanwhile, the Mahanadi Tribunal team visited Odisha and surveyed the entire situation in the Mahanadi basin from the air using a helicopter. They reviewed the areas affected by the shortage of Mahanadi water and the condition of its tributaries.

The Mahanadi Tribunal also visited Kanas, Gop, Delang, Brahmagiri and Nimapada in Puri district and surveyed the rivers. The team is scheduled to visit Chilika tomorrow.