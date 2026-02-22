Mahanadi Water Dispute Tribunal team to visit Odisha for field inspection, check details

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Chairperson and members of the Mahanadi Water Dispute Tribunal (MWDT) accompanied by family members and other staffs will visit Odisha to conduct field inspection.

As per directive issued by the Home Department’s Protocol Section, the chairperson and members of the Mahanadi Water Dispute Tribunal will visit the state from February 26 to March 2. During their tour, they will visit four districts- Jharsuguda Sambalpur, Khurda and Puri.

The collectors of these districts have been requested to make all the necessary arrangements during the visit of the Mahanadi Water Dispute Tribunal team who will be the state guests during their tour.

Advertisement

The team is also salted to visit the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri and have the darshan of Lord Jagannath and his siblings.

The Water Resources Department of Odisha government has been requested to designate a liaison officer and to coordinate the entire visit programme of the state guests.