Mahanadi water dispute: Odisha, Chhattisgarh CMs to meet on October 1; Union Home Minister to chair talks

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Bhubaneswar: A high-level meeting between Odisha and Chhattisgarh will be held in New Delhi on October 1 in another major effort to resolve the long-standing Mahanadi water dispute.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will attend the meeting, which will be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Odisha Advocate General Pitambar Acharya said on Monday.

It is to be noted here that the two states have been in a dispute over sharing of Mahanadi water for years. Odisha has objected to barrages and other water projects constructed by Chhattisgarh in the upstream areas, alleging that they affect water flow into Odisha, particularly during the non-monsoon season. The Centre constituted the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal in 2018 to adjudicate the dispute.

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In recent months, both states have stepped up efforts to explore an amicable settlement through dialogue and technical consultations. On July 30, the two Chief Ministers met in New Delhi under the chairmanship of Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil, with officials from the Central Water Commission and both states participating.

The October 1 meeting assumes significance as Amit Shah will chair the talks between the two Chief Ministers. The focus will be on whether the discussions can produce a concrete roadmap towards resolving the dispute while protecting the interests of both states.

For Odisha, the Mahanadi remains crucial to agriculture, irrigation, industries and livelihoods, making the issue of water flow, particularly during the non-monsoon period, a key concern.