Mahanadi water dispute: BJD expresses concern, BJP promptly responds while Congress appeals to find solution soon

Bhubaneswar: With the formation of new government in Odisha, the opposition party Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has now expressed serious concern over the over the condition of Mahanadi saying the river is drying up.

Senior BJD leader and Rairakhol MLA Prasanna Acharya said that the Mahanadi river is drying up in Odisha and the water inflow has reduced as Chhattisgarh has constructed dams. However, the issue can be now easily resolved as there are BJP governments in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and in the Centre.

“Hopefully, the Odisha government will resolve the dispute amicably and ensure that the State gets its proper share of water,” Acharya said adding, however, a mindset is required for it.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari promptly responded to Acharya’s statement and questioned saying that the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) was in the power in Odisha for the past 24 years but what did it do to resolve the issue. Did it ever move any appropriate forum or did the former CM Naveen Patnaik ever discuss the matter with the Chhattisgarh CM?

“However, the new Odisha government will discuss the matter with both the Central and Chhattisgarh governments and present the stand of the State at all the Constitutional forums,” Pujari assured.

On the other hand, Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati said that the people of Odisha have hopes that the disputed will get a solution very soon and water will flow into Mahanadi as there is there is now a ‘triple engine’ in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and at the Centre.

“I appeal them to resolve the issue soon, if not the Congress will resort to agitation,” he threatened.

