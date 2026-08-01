Mahanadi swells as Hirakud water reaches Mundali

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Mundali: Mahanadi river likely to swell as flood water released from Hirakud dam reached Mundali Odisha.

As floodwaters released from 22 gates of Hirakud Dam have started reaching Mundali, the Mahanadi river is further expected to swell in the next few hours.

The Water Resources Department said that the total discharge passing through Mundali stood at 7.25 lakh cusecs of water as of 6 AM on Saturday.

The Water Resources Department said that the upstream water level at Mundali is 91.90 feet while the downstream is 89 feet.

Both upstream and downstream water levels at Mundali are below the danger mark.

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However, the state’s water resources department warned that the river is gradually increasing and a moderate flood is predicted in the Mahanadi and its distributaries.

It has been warned to remain alert and people should also evacuate from low-lying areas as water level continues to rise. State government is keeping close eye on the river.

Local police is on alertness.

People of nearby low-lying areas should cooperate with police and local administration so as to deal with flood effectively.

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