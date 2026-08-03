Mahanadi flow starts receding, Hirakud continues flood water release via 17 gates

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Sambalpur: Hirakud dam has been releasing excess water through 17 gates as the water level of the Mahanadi River is slowly receding, bringing some respite to the flood situation.

As per data till 6 AM Monday morning the discharge at Mundali Barrage at Cuttack was 6,02,755 cusecs. Though down from its peak level earlier, the river’s level is still increasing.

Meanwhile, in Hirakud, the dam has been releasing excess water through 17 gates – 11 gates in the left spillway and six in the right.

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The reservoir’s current level is at 621.50 ft. The reservoir water’s average inflow per second is 1,07,694 cusecs, whereas 3,12,055 cusecs water is being released, largely via the spillway gates in the reservoir.

Release of water from the reservoir continues at more than thrice the rate of inflow. The river’s flow has also started to slow down at Khairmal and Barmul.

“Discharge is slowing down but in view of the continue high level in the river, warning is issued to people in lower lying areas to be cautious” officials said.