Mahanadi flood: 5 Odisha districts on high alert as water level rises

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Bhubaneswar: The state government has sounded a high alert in five districts: Kataka, Khordha, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, and Kendrapada as a moderate flood situation developed in Mahanadi.

The river is receiving more water due to the constant downpour and increased upstream flow.

Water discharge is predicted to hover between 8 lakh cusecs to 9 lakh cusecs at Mundali barrage, the water level further boosted by the contribution of Tel, Ib and Jira rivers.

Low-lying areas in Banki, Athagarh, Badamba and Tirtol remain submerged with floodwater entering roads and croplands.

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Over 6 lakh people have been affected in the flood-stricken areas, of whom, 1.76 lakh people have been evacuated to safety.

Relief and rescue operations by NDRF, ODRAF and Fire Services in affected regions are in full swing.

Cooked food and dry rations have been distributed amongst more than 1.76 lakh people as schools and anganwadi centers in affected districts have been shut down.

Restrictions on fishing, movement of boats and gathering of people on river banks have been also announced.