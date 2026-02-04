Mahanadi dispute: Odisha seeks centre’s mediation and 9-month tribunal extension

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has requested the Government of India to step in as mediator to help resolve the long-pending water-sharing dispute over the Mahanadi River, informed the Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari today.

The Revenue Minister confirmed that discussions have already been held with Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai.

In parallel, the Odisha government has formally written to the Centre seeking a nine-month extension of the tenure of the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal, whose current term is nearing completion.

The move comes amid renewed attempts by both Odisha and Chhattisgarh to find an amicable solution.

Odisha has already constituted an all-party high-level committee, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo to guide policy and facilitate inter-state talks.

Officials said the focus remains on avoiding prolonged litigation and arriving at a mutually acceptable water-sharing formula through negotiations, with central mediation playing a key role.

