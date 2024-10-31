Mahadeepa raised atop Baba Akhandalamani Temple on Diwali Amavasya

By Subadh Nayak
mahadeepa at akhandalamani temple

Bhadrak: The Mahadeepa was raised atop the Baba Akhandalamani temple in Bhadrak district this evening on the occasion of the Diwali Amavasya.

The much awaited ritual of raising of the Mahadeepa atop the shrine was conducted as per the tradition and completed at 10 PM today, said sources.

Hundreds of devotees along with the temple servitors were present to witness the special ritual of the famous temple, added the sources.

Special arrangements were made by the temple and local administration to hold the special rituals smoothly.

It is to be noted here that the Mahadeepa is lifted atop the temple twice a year- during the Maha Shivaratri and Diwali Amavasya.

