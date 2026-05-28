Mahabharata turns into real clash in Ganjam, over 10 injured

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Ganjam: A “Mahabharata” performance during a village festival turned into a real-life violent clash between two groups in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Wednesday night. The incident was reported from Markandi village under Golanthara police limits.

According to reports, two Mahabharata drama troupes were performing near the ODRP Colony as part of the village’s Thakurani Yatra celebrations. During the programme, an argument broke out between two groups of villagers over an unspecified issue.

The situation soon escalated, with both groups allegedly attacking each other using stones and sticks. More than 10 people from both sides were injured in the clash.

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The injured persons were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

After receiving information, police from Golanthara police station reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident.

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