Maha Shivratri: Woman suffer burn injuries at temple in Keonjhar

A woman sustained burn injuries after catching fire while lighting a diya at a temple in Keonjhar district

By Abhilasha
Anandapur: A woman sustained burn injuries after catching fire while lighting a diya at a temple in Keonjhar district.

The incident took place at the Bateshwar Mahadev Temple at Bancho under Anandapur police station limits in Keonjhar.

As per reports, the woman was lighting a lamp when her saree caught fire from the diya, leaving her injured.

She was immediately  shifted to the Anandapur Sub-Divisional Hospital for medical treatment.

