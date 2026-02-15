Maha Shivratri: Woman suffer burn injuries at temple in Keonjhar

Advertisement

Anandapur: A woman sustained burn injuries after catching fire while lighting a diya at a temple in Keonjhar district.

The incident took place at the Bateshwar Mahadev Temple at Bancho under Anandapur police station limits in Keonjhar.

Advertisement

As per reports, the woman was lighting a lamp when her saree caught fire from the diya, leaving her injured.

She was immediately shifted to the Anandapur Sub-Divisional Hospital for medical treatment.