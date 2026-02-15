Maha Shivratri: Clash erupts between sevayats and police inside Lingaraj Temple
Bhubaneswar: Amid the ongoing Maha Shivratri celebrations, a clash erupted between sevayats and the police at the Lingaraj Temple in Odisha’s capital city. Following which, the rituals were halted at the Temple.
As per sources, an altercation erupted between sevayats and the police deployed in the Mandir premises as the servitors brought their family members for darshan during the Maha Shivratri celebrations.
Later, the situation was brought under control.
