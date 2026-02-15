Maha Shivratri 2026: Thousands of devotees flock to Shiva temples across Odisha

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Thousands of devotees have thronged to Shiva temples across Odisha on the occasion of Maha Shivratri (Jagar Yatra) today. Major crowds were witnessed at famous shiva temples including Bhubaneswar’s Lingaraj Temple, Puri’s Loknath Temple, and Dhabaleshwar in Athagarh.

The devotees were seen standing in long queues outside the temples from early mornings. Today, devotees who have kept fast will break it after the Mahadeepa is placed at the temple spire, which is the most significant ritual marking the culmination of Shivratri.

According to the Lingaraj temple authorities, the Jagara festivities will begin early with the Mangala Alati and Abakash rituals for Lord Lingaraj from the early mourning at 3 AM to 3:30 am, followed and concluding with the iconic Mahadeepa ceremony at 10 pm when the grand sacred lamp reaches at the top of the temple. This ritual symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness.

Meanwhile, the temple authorities have made elaborate arrangements to ensure timely observance of traditional rituals, and orderly darshan for devotees. For crowd management and safety, massive security arrangements are in place across the state.

For the management of the rush of devotees, the multi-layered security with police deployment, 24/7 CCTV surveillance at key points, dedicated entry/exit routes, barricading, queue management with volunteers have been put in place. Traffic arrangements have also been made in advance to east the travel of devotees to the area.

Many other facilities including shuttle services, drinking water supply, sanitation facilities, enhanced lighting, and fire safety protocols have been put in place.