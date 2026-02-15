Maha Shivaratri 2026: Mahadeepa raised atop Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Maha Shivaratri 2026 celebration at the famous Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar came to an end after the temple servitors performed the most awaited ritual of lifting up of the Mahadeepa atop the shrine this evening.

As per the rituals, temple servitors conducted a ceremonial procession of the Mahaeepa from the sanctum sanctorium of the temple. Following this, one of them climbed along the temple wall and lifted up the torch and fixed it on the pinnacle of the temple amid the religious atmosphere and chanting of Har Har Mahadev.

As per the decision, the Mahadeepa was slated to be lifted atop the temple at 10 PM. However, it was performed after 8.30 PM, much ahead of the scheduled time.



Thousands of devotees had gathered to witness the auspicious ritual of Lord Shiva. With the lifting up of the Mahadeepar atop Lingaraj temple, they broke their long-day fast.

The temple administration along with other law enforcement agencies had made elaborate arrangements to conduct the Jagara Jatra peacefully and successfully. The Commissionerate Police had deployed adequate number of platoons of police force along with more than 100 officers of different ranks to maintain law and order during the annual festival of the Lingaraj temple, which was decked up with dazzling and colourful lights.