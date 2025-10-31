Magistrate-led raid at Priti Ghadei’s residence in Nuapada draws sharp protest from BJD leaders

Advertisement

Nuapada: Political temperature has risen ahead of Nuapada by-election as a magistrate accompanied by armed security personnel conducted a raid at BJD leader Priti Ranjan Ghadei’s rented residence in Nuapada on Friday.

According to officials, the search yielded no recoveries, but the move immediately triggered strong protests from BJD leaders, who questioned the intent and timing of the raid.

The leaders confronted the magistrate on-site, demanding to know under whose orders the raid had been conducted. “Will you act the same way if we lodge complaints against BJP leaders campaigning in Nuapada?” one of them asked, expressing anger over what they termed “selective action” by the administration.

Earlier, police had carried out searches at the Congress office in Nuapada, drawing criticism from opposition parties over alleged bias in enforcement actions.