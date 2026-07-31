Madhaba Revenue Inspector, his associate nabbed by Odisha Vigilance while taking bribe

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Kataka: Kishor Kumar Swain, the Revenue Inspector (RI) of Madhaba Circle under Niali Tahasil of Kataka district and his associate Sukanta Pradhan (private person) were apprehended by Odisha Vigilance for demanding and taking bribe.

According to reports, the Vigilance officials nabbed the RI and his associate while they were taking a bribe of Rs 30,000 from an applicant for submitting favourable report in mutation case and facilitating issuance of corrected ROR (Land Patta) in his favour.

The applicant had applied online for the aforesaid purpose as per the rules of the government of Odisha in the R&DM Department.

Despite repeated requests by the applicant to dispose of the mutation case, accused RI was delaying the process for no reason. Instead, Sri Swain demanded bribe Rs 30,000 to submit favourable report in the mutation case and for facilitating issuance of corrected ROR.

When the applicant expressed his inability to meet the demand, Swain insisted on taking bribe Rs 30,000 from the applicant. Finding no other means, the complainant alleged before the vigilance authorities narrating harassment by the accused RI.

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Following this, a team of Odisha Vigilance nabbed both Swain and Pradhan for taking bribe Rs 30,000 from the complainant in former’s office room. The entire bribe money Rs 30,000 has been recovered from their possession and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations linked to the Revenue Inspector from Disproportionate Assets (DA) angle.

In this connection, Kataka Vigilance PS Case No.28 dtd.30.07.2026, U/s-7PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered.

Investigation is in progress against Swain and Pradhan. Detailed report follows.

Also Read: Odisha Vigilance Nabs Record Keeper And Driver Of Brahmagiri Tahasil While Taking Bribe