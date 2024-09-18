Mad fox scare grips 5 villages of Odisha’s Puri dist, 13 injured & 2 critical

By Himanshu
Astaranga: Mad fox scare has gripped at least five villages of the Astaranga Block in Puri district of Odisha. This has been seen in the last two days.  As many as 13 people were injured after being attacked by mad fox while two people were critically injured.

Last night, this wild fox launched attack on humans in Bandari, Banatilo, Taya, Tirikana, Kankuri and Kharipadia of Astarang block.

Out of the patients some have been admitted to the Community Health Centre of Bangurigan and the critical patients have been admitted to Charichhak hospital. Gobinda Nayak, Bulu Nayak, Sushanta Sahu, Bhaskara Sahu, Ahalya Swain, Krushna Maharana and Narayan Nayak were shifted to Charichhak medical in 108 ambulances.

Narayan Nayak of Bandari village was critically injured. He fought with this fox for half an hour. As a result, he has sustained multiple injury in many places of his body.

