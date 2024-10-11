Maa Manikeshwari’s Chhatar Jatra today in Bhawanipatna of Kalahandi district, watch

Bhawanipatna: The famous Chhatar Jatra (festival) of Maa Manikeshwari is going on in Bhawanipatna, the district Headquarter of Kalahandi district in Odisha today. This is a festival of faith and tradition.

As per reports, Chhatar Jatra of Goddess Manikeshwari, who belongs to the royal family of the Naga tribe of Bhawanipatna is the presiding deity of the residents of Kalahandi, is being held today.

As per the tradition, the Vijay Chhatar (Umbrella of victory) was brought out from Jenakhal on the outskirts of the town after 4 am today. As per Bhawanipatna Palace, this holy Chhattar will reach in a procession to the Maa Manikeshwari temple in the palace premises at 12 noon.

Two doves, a black one and a white one, are seen sitting and flying around the chhatar (holy umbrella) during the procession. It is said these two doves symbolize peace and friendship.

Accordingly, devotees are eagerly waiting for the arrival of the holy Vijay Chhattar at the Maa Manikeshwari temple of Bhawanipatna.

It is to be noted that a ritualistic secret worship was performed at Jenakhal yesterday night.

Lakhs of devotees from the state as well as out of the state have thronged for the Jatra. As many as 15 platoons of police have been deployed by the police administration to maintain law and order.

Watch the video here:

