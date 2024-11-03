Maa Kali puja bhasani underway in Cuttack, check details

Cuttack: Maa Kali puja bhasani, the immersion festival of the idols of Goddess Kali is underway in Cuttack of Odisha on Sunday. Two temporary ponds have been created for immersion of the deities. Arrangement has been made for immersion of as many as 71 Maa Kali tableaus.

As per reports, as many as 57 Maa Kali tableaus will be immersed in the temporary ponds by tonight in Cuttack. The rest of the medhas will be immersed tomorrow.

A total of 57 Maa Kali medhas will be immersed at the Purighat Devi Gada in Cuttack. So far, 15 tableaus have been immersed.

From the security point of view, a total of 60 platoons of police forces are deployed in different parts of the city. 255 police officers will monitor law and order.

Traffic restrictions have been clamped at a total of 19 points in Cuttack city. Police Ad-Posts are operational in the main chowks for the immersion.